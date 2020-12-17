LIBERTY — California-based Peabody Engineering & Supply, Inc. (Peabody Engineering), a manufacturer of industrial polyethylene storage tanks, recently announced plans to establish operations in Pickens County. The more than $5.6 million investment will create 35 new jobs over the next five years, officials said.

“After a five-year search for our new East Coast manufacturing location, we have settled on Pickens County in the beautiful state of South Carolina,” said Peabody Engineering CEO Mark Peabody. “We chose this location not only for the strong labor force, but also because Pickens County and South Carolina both understand that manufacturing is the backbone of our nation’s economy, and their focus is clearly on helping companies like ours succeed.”

Founded in 1952, Peabody Engineering produces and distributes storage tanks, telecommunication-disguising equipment and various other plastic products that service a wide range of industrial markets, according to a company spokesperson.

“We are blessed to have world-class manufacturers who choose to make Pickens County their home. That is why we are thrilled to welcome Peabody Engineering as part of the Pickens County family,” said Pickens County Council Chair Roy Costner. “Their commitment to provide the best of the best in high-quality products to their customers makes them a ‘perfect fit’ with our exceptional manufacturers in the Pickens County Commerce Park. Peabody Engineering’s mission and values embody everything we believe and hold true for the people who call Pickens County home.”

Located in the Pickens County Commerce Park in Liberty, Peabody Engineering’s new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing capabilities to help meet growing demand.

The new facility is expected to be completed by midsummer 2021, officials said.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.