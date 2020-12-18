PHS teacher renews National Board Certification

PICKENS — Angela Smith Lucas Ed.D., an English teacher at Pickens High School, is one of thousands of teachers across the United States to renew their certification as a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT).

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is excited to celebrate these teachers along with the more than 20,000 teachers currently pursuing Board certification – seen as the profession’s mark of accomplished teaching.

“Today’s announcement is a reason to celebrate teachers who are committed to their students and the teaching profession. It’s a joy to recognize the thousands who have shown that they teach to the highest standards in the profession. Research makes clear that the 125,000 NBCTs teachings in our nation’s schools have a significant impact on student learning. Students of all backgrounds are the beneficiaries. The future becomes brighter as we all work towards anaccomplished teacher for every student, in every classroom, across the country,” said Peggy Brookins, NBCT, President and CEO of The National Board.

Dr. Lucas is the only teacher in Pickens County and in the upstate of S.C. to achieve a third 10-year National Board Certification. She is one of three teachers in the state of South Carolina to achieve the prestigious certification renewal for a third 10-year contract in the area of English Language Arts for Adolescent Young Adults.

“I am proud of my accomplishment but I am most proud to represent all of the outstanding teachers in the classroom every day,” said Dr. Lucas. “I work with phenomenal teachers that need to be recognized for their daily work and dedication to students. During my first National Board certification, teachers achieving National Board were praised with several public acknowledgments, gifts, and stipends. The past two certifications were not met with the same enthusiasm. To recruit and retain quality teachers, our leaders need to applaud the efforts of all educators.”

The National Board is working to set the expectation that all teachers in every classroom should demonstrate accomplished teaching via National Board certification and become leaders in their schools and communities. Every child should have the opportunity to learn from an accomplished teacher.