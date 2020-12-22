EASLEY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated thousands of pounds of food to several food banks on the front lines of supplying food where it is needed most in our local communities.

The Church delivered 26 cases of dry and canned food to eight food banks on Thursday. These deliveries amounted to roughly 750 pounds per location. The communities served included Greenwood, Anderson, Clemson, Easley, Simpsonville and Gray Court.

“We feel blessed to be able work with our local food banks to fill a critical need in our community,” said President Jason Jones, a local leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “With so many of our neighbors suffering from the health and economic effects of COVID-19, we pray this donation provides hope, particularly in this season where we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.”

“We are so grateful for donations like this one,” said Nikki Baldwin with Good Neighbor Cupboard in Anderson. “Having an abundance of food to share with the community is such a blessing during the holidays. Especially during the challenging times we are facing today, gifts like these allow us to foster and share the true spirit of the season!”

“Our pantry on average distributes over 1000 pounds a day, so the 700 plus pounds that was given today certainly will go a long way in helping us stock our shelves and keep our families having food on their tables,” said Karen Carter, executive director of Clemson Community Care. “We are so thankful to have been a recipient of their generosity and will certainly use it wisely.”

Recipients included: Foodbank of Greenwood County, Greenwood; The Good Neighbor Cupboard, Anderson; The Salvation Army of Anderson, Anderson; Clemson Community Care, Clemson; 5 Point Food Pantry, Easley; First Assembly of God Food Pantry, Easley; Bethlehem Baptist Food Emergency, Simpsonville; and Laurens County Food Ministry, Gray Court.

Food banks across the country are reporting a record increase in the number of people currently needing help this year with an average national increase of 60 percent. According to non-profit group Feeding America, between March and June, roughly four in ten people visiting food banks had not received food assistance prior to the pandemic.

Experts are projecting a supply gap of eight billion meals needed to feed our neighbors in the coming months.

