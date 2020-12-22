EASLEY — Spectrum has awarded Caring and Nurturing of Easley a $2,500 Spectrum Employee Community Grant, as part of the company’s community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

The funding will assist to further coach and mentor students while promoting the importance of education.

Representatives from Spectrum presented the $2,500 check to Caring and Nurturing during their Christmas Extravaganza, Santa’s Feet, an event held expressly for children receiving services through the Department of Social Services, those living below the South Carolina State Poverty Level, and/or those in area Boys and Girls homes.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Henry Pearl, Spectrum Regional Vice President of Field Operations. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

In its inaugural year, Spectrum Employee Community Grants provides funding to local nonprofits throughout the company’s 41-state service area. Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 95,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.