EASLEY — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and its partners opened the SC Highway 153 Extension in Pickens County after a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring remarks from Governor Henry McMaster.

The SC Highway 153 Extension was completed on schedule with a successful partnership between SCDOT, the city of Easley, Pickens County, the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study, utilities and the contractor to stage construction in a way that minimized disruption to the travelling public.

“The new SC 153 Extension is an example of the road to prosperity that South Carolina delivers for business,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This new roadway will open new opportunities for economic development in the Easley area,”

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said: “We’re excited that the SC 153 Extension is now open and beginning to meet the area’s economic development needs and provide traffic relief for citizens of Easley and Pickens County. This project has been a top priority of SCDOT and our local government partners, and we’re pleased it was completed on time and on budget.”

SCDOT Commissioner Pamela Christopher, representing the 3rd Congressional District, said: “We’re making a big difference with projects in every county of the state – just as we’re making a huge difference in the lives of people in Pickens County and the surrounding area with the new 153 Extension.”

Speakers also included Easley Mayor Butch Womack and Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study (GPATS) Chairman Butch Kirven.

The SC Highway 153 Extension is a three-lane, 4.4 miles new roadway from US 123 to Saluda Dam Road (S-36).

Highlights of the project include three new roundabouts, including at the intersections of SC 153 at Rolling Hills/Latham Road, and Prince Perry Road; bike lane and sidewalk accommodations added from Latham to Prince Perry Road; multi-use path facility between Prince Perry and Saluda Dam Road; two new bridges over Hamilton Creek and Norfolk-Southern Railroad; and bridge widening of the SC 153 overpass spanning US 123.

After the ribbon-cutting, a ceremonial first drive was held on the new highway, which was then opened to traffic.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.