EASLEY — Six Prisma Health hospitals have earned “A” grades in the fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grades released by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Group assigns letter grades to approximately 2,600 hospitals across the United States based on performance and outcome measures, such as preventing medical errors, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

Prisma Health’s Greenville Memorial Hospital and Baptist Hospital in Columbia improved their letter grades to A and B, respectively, and Prisma Health’s Greer Memorial Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and Oconee Memorial Hospital earned Leapfrog’s “straight A” honor, receiving five or more A ratings in a row.

Kristin Vondrak, Prisma Health’s chief quality executive, said, “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am especially grateful for our teams’ ongoing commitment to patient safety, quality and being the difference. We are particularly proud Baptist Easley Hospital improved their letter grade from a C to an A during the reporting period.”

Many Prisma Health campuses saw an improvement in their overall performance as compared to the prior reporting period. “Even where improvements may not have been quite enough to move to the next letter grade on Leapfrog’s scale, we are proud of the dedication and focus our performance reflects,” said Vondrak.

Leapfrog’s fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grades for Prisma Health:

Baptist Easley Hospital A (spring 2020 = C)

Baptist Hospital B (spring 2020 = C)

Baptist Parkridge Hospital A (spring 2020 = A)

Greenville Memorial Hospital A (Spring 2020 = B)

Greer Memorial Hospital A (spring 2020 = A)

Hillcrest Hospital A (spring 2020 = A)

Laurens County Hospital B (spring 2020 = A)

Oconee Memorial Hospital A (spring 2020 = A)

Richland Hospital C (spring 2020 = C)

Tuomey Hospital C (spring 2020 = C)

Vondrak added, “At Prisma Health, we are committed to a culture of constantly improving the patient’s overall experience and the quality of service provided across the healthcare spectrum. Like all healthcare systems, this is a journey and we are continuously learning and enhancing, building upon our solid foundation. Our focus always remains on our patients – providing exceptional, safe care to every patient, every day, as a trusted partner in our community.”

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. To see Prisma Health’s full grade details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Not all Prisma Health hospitals are included in the report. The Leapfrog Group excludes locations that do not meet certain data thresholds surrounding patient volumes and services offered. It also excludes critical access and specialty hospitals, such as the Children’s Hospitals in Columbia and Greenville and the Heart Hospital in Columbia. These ratings were compiled using national data ranging from 2017–2020.