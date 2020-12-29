PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County currently ranks highest in the state for numbers of COVID-19 cases per capita according to DHEC’s latest report, and we anticipate another spike in cases following this week’s holiday gatherings. In an effort to keep you safe and healthy – and to do our part to keep schools open, businesses thriving and hospital beds available – we will be taking added precautions to protect the community for a two-week period after Christmas.

“We are open, but we love our community and its citizens, so we are going to do everything we can to protect our visitors and staff after the holidays,” said Administrator Ken Roper. “We know cases increased after Thanksgiving. We can reasonably expect the same thing to happen after Christmas, so we’ve made preparations in advance to be able to continue serving the community safely.”

Here is what to expect when conducting business with Pickens County beginning next week:

– Fees waived for tax payments made online at co.pickens.sc.us

– A drive-thru attendant in PPE at the top of the main entrance of the building to assist you from your vehicle

– A curbside waiting area so that you may remain in your vehicle until it is your turn inside the building to limit your risk of exposure

– Staff on standby to assist you by phone so you can limit your in-person visits

We ask the community to join Team Pickens County and pledge to do their part to protect the community.