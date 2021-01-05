EASLEY — The Easley Fire Department’s chief Matthew Littleton said a mobile home was destroyed in an early morning fire on New Year’s Day.

Fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire at West Oakland Road in Easley.

Chief Littleton said the single resident was found safe across the street. The resident told crews she was awoken to thick black smoke in her bedroom. The woman escaped the fire through her bedroom window, he said.

The fire chief said crews were able to control the fire after approximately 15 minutes.

Chief Littleton also mentioned that there were no working smoke detectors in the residence.

The Easley Fire Department Cause and Origin Team is conducting an investigation into the potential cause of the fire.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.