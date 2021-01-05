Henry Wilson is sworn in as Pickens County Councilman for District 6.

Alex Saitta is sworn in to represent the Pickens area.

PICKENS COUNTY — Newly elected Pickens County Councilmembers Henry Wilson and Alex Saitta took the Oath of Office at a social-distantly held meeting at the Pickens County Administration building Monday night.

Wilson takes over for Carl Hudson for the Dacusville seat, while Saitta will replace Wes Hendricks for Pickens.

Returning Councilman Chris Bowers (Easley) was elected Chairman of the council, swapping roles with Liberty’s Councilman Roy Costner who previously held the role. Costner was elected Vice Chair after being sworn in over video conferencing.

Councilman Trey Whitehurst, who also attended the meeting remotely, was elected to serve as Vice Chair Pro tempore.

In other business, Council set Jan. 18 (MLK Jr. Day) at 6:30 p.m. as the date of their next meeting, with Chairman Bowers stating he also wanted Council to find a time for the group to get together in a non-meeting format to discuss ideas and goals to put forth to County Admin.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.