Baptist Easley report to DHEC: “Out of vents”

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County continues to lead the state in Incidence Rates per 100,000 of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

As of data available on Jan. 5, Pickens County has a two week cumulative Incidence Rate (IR) of 1,543 per 100,000. Knocking on that door is neighboring Greenville County which comes in second at 1,432.

South Carolina has had 325,472 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 14,798 hospitalizations and 5,484 deaths, according to data available by DHEC on Tuesday.

The state recovery estimate is right around 89 percent (89.1%), DHEC officials said.

DHEC’s website reads: “As of Jan. 2, 2021, of the total positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina (325,472), we have symptom onset data (meaning, the date when a person first showed signs of illness) for 178,925 of those individuals. Of those individuals, 3,739 have unfortunately died. Our recovery rate data is based on symptom onset information, so the percentages below are based on the number of individuals we have symptom onset data for, NOT the total number of cases in the state. As of January 02, 2021, 89.1% of those 175,186 individuals for which we have symptom onset data are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19, and 10.9% are estimated to remain ill.”

The continuing rise is cases is concerning for local hospitals, many of which have stated they are already at 100 percent capacity for ICU beds, including Prisma Health Baptist Easley. (Baptist Easley is also reporting they have a nursing shortage and are out of ventilators.)

Vaccine distribution continues statewide, but according to DHEC’s most recent available data, only 33 percent (43,227) of the first-of-two doses have been administered out of the 129,675 doses received. To date, no one has received the second dose.

South Carolina has 5.149 million residents — .08% has received the (first dose) of the vaccine.

State and local officials continue to urge residents to practice good hygiene, social distance and wear a mask or other face covering to help slow the spread of the virus.

