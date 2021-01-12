PRA Challenge finalists announced

PICKENS — The Pickens Revitalization Association (PRA) recently announced the finalists for the Pickens Revitalization Challenge for 2020-2021.

The Pickens Revitalization Challenge is a new take on the Main Street Challenge of past years. It represents an entrepreneurial start up competition for the purpose of generating additional retail occupancy in Pickens. At the same time, it provides a means by which local, area and regional entrepreneurs can advance their desire to expand or open a new business, officials said.

The PRA will award a cash incentive up to $10,000 for start-up businesses, which must then open a new location in Pickens by May 1, 2021. The award (or awards) represent a potentially forgivable loan, based on the recipient’s compliance with certain criteria. The loan will be forgiven only if the recipient maintains the business for at least one full year, they said.

“PRA was very impressed with all of the applicants for this year’s Challenge and is excited to announce Appalachian Ale House, Serenity at Sunset and Full Circle Vintage Modern Market as Finalists,” a news release stated. “Each of these businesses plans to add a new concept to their existing operations.”

Appalachian Ale House plans to extend and further develop their current outdoor space and bring more live music to the area. Serenity at Sunset plans to renovate their existing interior to make space for a tea room to provide an additional space to relax and learn about the ritual and ceremony of tea. Full Circle Vintage Modern Market recently expanded their business into an additional space for a workshop and furniture painting area, offering classes and parties to teach their techniques and process.

According to contest rules, business concepts eligible for the competition include new start-up businesses, franchises, an expansion or relocation of an existing location from another community and a significant expansion of an existing local business that would branch into an additional business concept.

Past Challenge programs have been successful in bringing the outdoor area to You Drive Me Glazy, an ice cream parlor to Burgess and Taylor General Store, the opening of the Appalachian Ale House and the addition of a pollinator garden and agritourism sites with Bee Well Honey to Pickens.

The Challenge is administered by the PRA’s Board of Directors, a group of volunteers dedicated to seeing Pickens thrive.

A non-profit organization, PRA was formed as a unique preservation-based economic development tool that enables Pickens to focus on business and community development, they said.

Pickens Revitalization Association has several goals connected with the Challenge program, including: Innovatively recruit new business that will enhance the business mix in the City of Pickens; highlight available properties and increase retail occupancy; provide entrepreneurial businesses with financial assistance to launch their concepts; create positive “buzz” about Pickens and lastly, to drive consumer traffic to Pickens.

“Through the Pickens Revitalization Challenge, the Pickens Revitalization Association hopes to strengthen the Pickens business community by supporting further development of small businesses in our charming town,” said Megan Thomas, President of PRA. “The challenge is a great tool to potentially expand a current business or to help with the start up of a new business. We love the opportunity it provides to work with local entrepreneurs on bringing their business ideas to life, not only through a monetary award, but also through providing connections with important resources to these entrepreneurs for long term success. Our goal is to encourage local small business growth, especially in the midst of the current economic climate.”

The Pickens Revitalization Challenge follows a set timeline throughout 2020 and 2021, as laid out below:

• Sept. 1, 2020 – Application Available

• Oct. 2, 2020 – Round One Due: Application

• Nov. 6, 2020 – Announce Semi-Finalists

• Dec. 4, 2020 – Round Two Due: Business Plan

• Jan. 8, 2021 – Announce Finalists

• Jan. 21, 2021 – Finalists Pitch (pending date)

• Feb. 4, 2021 – Winner(s) Announced

• May 1, 2021 – Business(es) Open

For the 2020-2021 Pickens Revitalization Challenge Guidelines or additional information, visit www.cityofpickens.com/msc or visit www.historicpickens.com and click on Pickens Revitalization Challenge.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.