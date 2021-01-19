Man dies in house fire

EASLEY — An early morning house fire on Jan. 16 claimed the life of an Easley man, according to Easley Fire Department.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Charles Hamilton, 89, of Easley.

On-duty firefighters discovered the home on fire on North 1st Street around 8:52 a.m. Saturday, Easley Fire Chief Matthew Littleton said.

The responding firefighter found a “significant fire” with flames showing from the front and the side of the home.

Littleton said it took more than 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

The deadly fire is being investigated by Easley Police, SLED, the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Easley Fire Department.

“Our hearts are broken for the family and our community,” said Littleton. “I ask for your thoughts and prayers as the family begins to heal.”

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

