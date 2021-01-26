Lakes and Bridges dedicates BB court

EASLEY — Lakes and Bridges Charter School, a tuition-free public charter school for students in grades 1-7 with a diagnosis or characteristics of dyslexia, has received a generous donation from the A’ja Wilson Foundation to fund a new Lifetime Products outdoor basketball court at the school’s downtown Easley campus.

To honor Wilson’s gift and celebrate the awareness she brings to the needs of students with dyslexia, the school dedicated its basketball court in her honor on Tuesday.

Wilson hails from South Carolina and is a prominent Women’s National Basketball Association player and former University of South Carolina Lady Gamecock standout. A player for the Las Vegas Aces, she was named the 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player.She was diagnosed with dyslexia during her sophomore year of high school and she spent years hiding her disability from friends and teammates.

“Everything changes when reading starts,” said Wilson, who attended the dedication ceremony. “Most people don’t have a clue about what people with dyslexia go through. But opening up about my disability as a professional athlete will hopefully allow people to understand there are many sides to a student, especially a student athlete. I hope it sends the message to every student who walks through the doors of Lakes and Bridges: It’s OK to be different.”

Twenty percent of students, or 1 in 5, have dyslexia. People with dyslexia have average or above average intelligence but have difficulty learning to read, write and spell. Many people with dyslexia are exceptionally creative and productive, seeing the world in a way that has historically led to solving huge problems and making enormous contributions to the world.

Individuals with dyslexia are highly capable, but they require a multi-sensory curriculum that teaches basic skills, and the skills must be mastered before moving on. Lakes and Bridges Charter School was founded by retired teachers and parents who realized that the needs of students with dyslexia in Upstate South Carolina were not being met in the public schools; they sought a local, tuition-free solution, one that provided an effective way for these students to learn differently than their non-dyslexic peers.

The school received its state charter in April 2017 with the mission to “Teach innovatively. Learn constantly. Engage compassionately.” Lakes and Bridges opened its doors in August 2018 and has a current enrollment of 177 students.