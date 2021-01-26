Tax Season delayed

EASLEY — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that this year’s tax season start, which usually occurs in January, is delayed to February 12. Following a year of increased financial hardship for families, United Way of Pickens County recognizes the tough reality of waiting for the extra financial help tax refunds provide. United Way urges eligible individuals and families to use available free tax filing services and ultimately save money in the filing process.

Many people rely on tax refunds as an additional financial support and expect to receive that support quickly. With the delays in filing and refunds likely to also experience delays, families are at risk of being more susceptible to predatory tax services that offer up-front, early payments but charge high fees in the later repayment period. By filing with a free service and waiting for the refund, individuals and families can save more money and receive their full refund.

The IRS will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax returns on February 12. With greater filing and processing challenges due to the pandemic and to increase the speed of your refund, the IRS encourages people to file electronically. Though the tax season start is delayed, many online tax filing options are accepting returns now, which will be transmitted to the IRS on February 12.

United Way strongly encourages people to take advantage of free tax filing options through its VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program. VITA has an easy online self-filing option through MyFreeTaxes for individuals and families who earn $66,000 or less. Visit myfreetaxes.com for more information. Another option is to use United Way’s VITA program virtually through getyourrefund.org/Pickens. GetYourRefund allows you to submit your tax documents securely and a VITA team member will follow up by phone to confirm your information and submit your return.

This tax season, United Way is also offering limited in-person free filing services through VITA. People with household incomes of $60,000 or less are eligible for in-person VITA services. To see if you qualify or to schedule an appointment to have your taxes completed free of charge by one of the IRS Certified Tax Preparers, call 211 or 866-892-9211.

