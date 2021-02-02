Robert Sitzler (left), Ranger for the Andrew Pickens District, and Bob King (right), president of the Chattooga River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, with the “National Stewardship” award presented to CRCTU for their work at the Burrell’s Ford Recreation Area.

PICKENS COUNTY — The Chattooga River Chapter of Trout Unlimited (CRCTU) has been recognized with an award by the USA National Wild and Scenic River System (NWSRS) for its efforts to “enhance the recreational experience and improve the stewardship of Burrell’s Ford visitors.”

The NWSRS annually presents three awards to individuals and organizations across the country for their efforts and service in support of the goals of the NWSRS. The CRCTU was awarded the Outstanding Wild and Scenic River Stewardship award.

The chapter, over a period of two years, worked with personnel from the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests, in addition to the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, to bring stakeholders together to address resource damage in the Burrell’s Ford area of the Chattooga River.

In an effort to address this problem, the chapter secured a grant through the Duke Energy Foundation, along with support funding from the two neighboring TU chapters, Mountain Bridge TU based in Greenville, S.C., and Rabun Chapter based in Rabun, Ga.

With these and CRCTU funds, four kiosks were erected throughout the Burrell’s Ford recreation area that provided information about “Leave No Trace” principles for the wild and scenic Chattooga River and the adjacent wilderness area.

The Chattooga River Chapter of Trout Unlimited was founded in 1988 and is based in Clemson, S.C., and focuses its efforts in Anderson, Oconee and Pickens Counties of South Carolina.

Founded in Michigan in 1959, Trout Unlimited today is a national non-profit organization with 300,000 members and supporters dedicated to conserving, protecting, and restoring North America’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds. For additional information about national the organization, visit www.TU.org.

Additional information about CRCTU is at chattoogatu.org.

