PICKENS COUNTY — Dr. Allen Fain has been selected as the new Executive Director of Student Services for the School District of Pickens County. Fain currently serves as Director of SDPC’s Adult Learning Center.

The Executive Director of Students Services will oversee discipline and attendance for the school district as well as assisting with student and teacher recruitment efforts. The position will serve as the hearing officer for expulsions and report directly to the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Administration, Josh Young.

“Dr. Fain has exceeded all expectations while leading the Adult Learning Center,” said SDPC Superintendent, Dr. Danny Merck. “He has been aggressive in finding students whose lives could be changed by adult education, and his work with high school seniors has had a great impact on our graduation rate. He has also stepped up to the plate during the pandemic as a key member of our daily briefing team, assisting with contact tracing, and creating our COVID-19 data dashboard. He has proven himself as a reliable leader in SDPC on many fronts. He has a strong philosophy of student discipline, and I believe he will excel in this new role.”

Prior to leading the Adult Learning Center, Fain was principal of Pickens Elementary School from 2012 to 2016. He served as assistant principal at West End Elementary School for 2005-2012. Before entering administration, he taught at Calhoun Elementary School in Anderson, SC and Parkwood Middle School in Monroe, NC. He holds a Doctorate in Education School Leadership from Gardner Webb University, Master of Arts in Education from Furman University, and Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Limestone College. He holds multiple educational certifications including Superintendent and School Leadership & Administration. In addition to his duties in SDPC, he currently teaches as an adjunct professor at Southern Wesleyan University.