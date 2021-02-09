Easley officials consider mask enforcement

EASLEY — City Council members discussed the possibility of altering the current City of Easley’s mask ordinance to include a possible fine or penalty during Monday night’s work session, which was followed by the regular City Council meeting.

Council members expressed frustration over residents’ lack of adherence to the ordinance as Pickens County (and Easley in particular) continues to lead the state in numbers of COVID-19 transmission rates, per capita.

Councilman and Mayor Pro tem Brian Garrison lead the meeting in the absence of Mayor Butch Womack who is continuing to recover from his own bout with the novel coronavirus.

Garrison agreed it was frustrating to see people out not wearing masks but said during the work session that while he was comfortable with the ordinance for now, he was open to revisiting the issue in March.

Councilman Kent Dykes asked City Administrator Stephen Steese to work with Police Chief Lane Byers to research what he called a “preliminary ordinance” which would incorporate fines and enforcement guidelines into the current mask ordinance. Dykes said while it may not ever end up being needed, he wanted Council to be in the position to act quickly should the need arise at March’s meeting.

Easley City Councilman Terry Moore took perhaps the strongest stance on the ordinance saying “If you have a bee with no stinger, it’s no good.”

“My biggest concern right now of course is this COVID thing,” Moore said during the meeting, which was held on a video conferencing app. “It is really serious, we’re still number one in the state of having this … We just really need to work on this mask thing.”

Moore continued by saying city employees needed to set an example for city residents by wearing the mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing. He estimated only 60-65 percent of people out and about are adhering to the mask ordinance and “That’s not helping,” he said.

“Please, for the sake of the city, the county, the state, the United States and the world — let’s try to abide by these rules,” Moore said.

During public comment, only one resident reached out with a message to council, Nancy Holcombe.

Holcombe encouraged the city to close restaurants and bars for 30 days, with restaurants only allowing take-out. She stated the city was not strict enough on enforcing the mask policy and that something needed to be done “for our community, our children and our elderly.”

