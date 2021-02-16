EASLEY — A train crashed into a car in Easley late Monday after the car broke down on the tracks, according to officials at the Easley Police Department.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the tracks near Main Street and Dennis Drive, they said.

Police believe the car broke down on the tracks and the owner abandoned it. No one was hurt, they said.

The train was not derailed in the crash.

According to the US Department of Transportation, there are about 5,800 train-car crashes each year in the United States, most of which occur at railroad crossings. These accidents cause 600 deaths and injure about 2,300 people annually.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.