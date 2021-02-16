Prisma to stop COVID-19 vaccines at Baptist Easley

EASLEY — Prisma Health is closing six of their 12 COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites, including the Baptist Easley location, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“To better manage limited COVID-19 vaccine supplies with increasing vaccine demand, Prisma Health is consolidating its vaccination sites from 12 to six locations over the next three weeks, relocating some of its hospital-based sites to other Prisma Health vaccination centers,” a release said.

Officials said the changes have been designed to serve patients more efficiently, manage vaccination administration more effectively, and streamline site logistics. All previously scheduled appointments are being automatically rescheduled to the nearest Prisma Health vaccination center, they said.

The six Prisma Health hospitals shifting their COVID-19 vaccination services to other Prisma Health vaccination sites are:

Effective February 15: Hillcrest and Patewood hospitals.

Effective Feb. 22: Baptist Easley, Richland and Baptist Parkridge hospitals.

Effective March 1: Greer Memorial Hospital.

All previously scheduled appointments at these locations are being automatically moved to the nearest remaining locations:

Hillcrest, Patewood, Baptist Easley and Greenville Memorial appointments will move to Kmart in Greenville.

Baptist Parkridge appointments will move to Baptist in Columbia.

Richland appointments will move to Gamecock Park in Columbia.

Effective March 1, Prisma Health’s primary vaccination sites will be the mass-vaccination sites in Greenville (Kmart), Laurens County (The Ridge) and Columbia (Gamecock Park) as well as existing hospital-based sites at Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, Baptist Hospital in Columbia and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, they said.

“This pandemic has challenged everyone to be ready to adjust to a changing environment almost every moment, hour and day,” said Saria Saccocio, MD, Prisma Health Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force. “The Prisma Health team has been doing that from day one, and we are so proud of every one of them. They stand ready to do what is necessary to serve our community even when it is not easy. Even with all the challenges, they continue to fulfill our purpose: Inspire Health. Serve with Compassion. Be the Difference.”

