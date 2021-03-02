PICKENS COUNTY — A new plant has been officially named after it was discovered in a local nature conservatory.

Micranthes petiolaris var. shealyi or “Shealy’s saxifrage” was found by botanists Patrick McMillan, Laary Cushman and Vincent Richards. The only known population of the plant — in the entire world — exists at the Nine Times Preserve in Pickens County.

According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the plant was named after Dr. Harry E. Shealy, Jr., distinguished professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina, Aiken, for the significant contributions he and his wife have had on the field of botany.

Dr. Shealy is a longtime collaborator with SCDNR and a former Heritage Trust Advisory Board member, officials said.

Shealy’s saxifrage blooms from February to May where it grows along the canopy edges of mildly sloping granite outcroppings, on moss mats, or within spring-fed crevices.

“It’s a very cool thing and it shows you that there’s still a lot left to be discovered right here on planet Earth,” Greg Lucas, education and outreach at South Carolina of Department of Natural Resources said.

While the discovery has mounted interest from nature enthusiasts, SCDNR officials have urged the public not to disturb the rare plant community. Instead, Shealy’s saxifrage is best observed and appreciated from a distance, they said.

“It is such a rare plant community that we really don’t want a lot of people getting too close to it. It’s something that’s better observed from afar because trampling on this type of plant habitat, which is on granite outcrop and high up, would disturb that particular type of plant habitat, ” Lucas said.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.