Board votes to increase employee benefits

PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County’s board of trustees has voted to double the bonus for unused leave days for employees from $50 to $100 for each day exceeding 135 unused days.

The change increases the potential reward for teachers to a maximum of $1,200 annually, according to the district. The board approved first reading of the policy change on Monday night, and voted to waive the usual requirement for a second reading. The board also approved a budget amendment for the current year to fund the change.

“It takes several years of good attendance to accumulate 135 leave days, so this policy change rewards veteran employees who have demonstrated their commitment to students,” said Dr. Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent.

“This step is the first of several that our board is looking to make in the coming months in order to recruit and retain great employees, especially teachers,” said Shannon Haskett, board chair. “One of the top priorities of our board going into this budget cycle is to raise first-year teacher pay to $40,000. We will also be looking for ways to reward teachers who are essential to the culture of ours schools. In addition, the SDPC board is focused on allocating funds and resources to help students recover missed instruction due to the pandemic. All personnel with the school district have shown great courage and love for students by continuing to serve through the pandemic this year. We appreciate their hard work and dedication!”

Leave payouts are determined at the end of each school year and paid to eligible employees in July.

