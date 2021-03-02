DAR honors “hidden” WWII vets

Joseph Cocke with a portrait of his wife. Courtesy photo Joseph Miller and his son Bill. Courtesy photo From left, Ann Warmuth, Herbert, Carolyn Nations. Courtesy photo

PICKENS COUNTY — The Fort Prince George Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) continues to recognize World War II veterans. Carolyn Nations, Regent and Ann Warmuth, American History Chair, recently presented four veterans with DAR Certificates in recognition of their service.

Joseph E Miller, 94, U.S. Navy, needed his father’s written permission to join because he was only 17. He served in Pearl Harbor after the bombing.

“We have to be willing to serve our country, if they need us,” Miller said. He added, “when the train pulled up, I thought it was the gravy train so I got on – turns out it was the Navy Train.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, his son, Bill Miller, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), presented him with the certificate.

Herbert F. Wagner, Jr., 95, U.S. Navy, was based out of the Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois. A golfer, he enjoys the warm South Carolina temperatures. When presented with the Certificate of Recognition, he said he was astounded for being recognized after so many years since serving his country.

Joseph B. Cocke, 99, U.S. Army, had a “I Served in WWII” bumper sticker on his car, which was parked at the Post Office. Warmuth stood by his car as he was posting letters and explained DAR’s search for World War II veterans and that the Fort Prince George Chapter wanted to honor him for his service. He proudly showed Nations a photograph of his wife who also served during the war.

Col. Ben Skardon, U.S. Army, 103, is the oldest veteran the Chapter has recognized. Skardon is a graduate of Clemson Class of 1938 and a survivor of the Bataan Death March in the Philippines. He is in training to participate in the “Clemson 8” Challenge. The Challenge is a virtual eight-mile race and you can participate by walking, running, biking, hiking or marching, in your own town, in honor of “The Clemson 8,” eight for the Clemson alums who were forced to endure the Bataan Death March in 1942.

Nations and Warmuth said there are more World War II veterans in Pickens County whose service should be honored. If you know of any World War II veterans or want more information on the veteran service projects, please contact the DAR Fort Prince George Chapter at FPGChapterDAR@gmail.com.