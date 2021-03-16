Walmart carjacking ends in high speed chase

EASLEY — A man is in custody following a carjacking at the Easley Walmart and a high speed chase through Liberty.

According to a release from the Easley Police Department, on the morning of March 13, 2021, the Easley Police Department received a call from a victim located at Walmart, 115 Rolling Hills Circle, Easley, stating that a suspect had presented a weapon and held him at gunpoint while demanding the victim surrender his vehicle.

Officials say the suspect then stole the vehicle and drove away. Information provided for the stolen vehicle was a blue Nissan Sentra, including specific identifiers needed in order to locate the vehicle, they said.

The release states: “A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle, which displayed a stolen vehicle license tag from the state of Florida that matched the given description near the intersection of West Main Street and Folger Avenue. Officers then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver proceeded to speed away. Due to the driver’s reckless operation of the vehicle at high speeds, officers continued to pursue the vehicle towards the city of Liberty. Once within Liberty, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a roadside culvert. He was apprehended a short distance away from the collision location, following a brief foot pursuit. A handgun was located with the suspect.”

Reports state following the pursuit, officers received information that in the early morning hours on the same day, a vehicle had been pursued by a neighboring agency that proceeded into Greenville County and was eventually cancelled by responding officers as it neared Greenville city limits. After learning of the earlier incident, Easley officers said they conducted a secondary search of the parking area of Walmart. The search resulted in locating a second stolen vehicle, they said.

Easley Police identified the suspect involved in both incidents as 30-year-old Nathaniel Jawon Norwood of Greenville. No one was injured as a result of the incident and multiple criminal charges, including carjacking and weapons violations, are currently pending, officials said.

“Our officers acted professionally and expeditiously to keep citizens and other drivers safe while also helping bring a sense of resolution to the involved victims,” said Interim Easley Police Chief Lane Byers. “Working in partnership with assisting agencies, officers recovered a large amount of stolen property in addition to the two stolen vehicles.”

“The department is very grateful for these professional relationships and the continued support from our community,” Byers said.

