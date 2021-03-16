Seed Library to open

LIBERTY — A Seed Library is opening at the Sarlin branch of the Pickens County Library System, thanks to a partnership with the Pickens County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The project was created provide education on growing food and flowers, to promote education and to encourage sustainable gardening practices, officials said. Visitors can take home up to five packets vegetable, flower and/or herb seeds including heirloom varieties. Seed packets come with planting instructions for when to plant, spacing, light requirements and more, they said.

How does it work?

The seeds are kept in a vintage library card catalog. Browse the drawers of the card catalog and select up to five seed packets.

Help keep the Seed Library stocked by using the seed check out form and showing a library card to library staff who will note the seeds you’ve chosen.

Take your seeds home to plant — and enjoy!

Available seeds include:

Vegetable & Fruit

Bean, Beet, Broccoli, BrusselSprouts, Cantaloupe, Carrot, Cucumber, Lettuce, Okra, Onion, Peas, Peppers, Pumpkins, Squash, Tomato and Watermelon.

Flowers

Sunflowers, Zinnia, and Wildflowers.

Herbs

Basil, Chives, Cilantro, and Dill.

The seeds were donated by Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Burpee Seeds, Gardener’s Supply Company, High Mowing Organic Seeds, Seed Savers, Sow True Seed, Sustainable Seed Company, and Sow Right Seeds.

The Seed Library is opening March 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Sarlin Library, 15 S. Palmetto Street, in Liberty. Call 864-843-5806 for more information.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.