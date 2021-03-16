EHS “First Class” Jazz Ensemble lauded

EASLEY — Each year the South Carolina Music Educator Association has an In-Service conference in early February. During this event music educators from all content areas, grade levels, and backgrounds gather to gain more knowledge to help their respective classrooms/programs improve. Throughout this event there are featured performances of ensembles from the elementary, middle, high, and collegiate music programs across our state. These ensembles have to go through a rigorous application process to be selected as a featured ensemble. They get to perform in front of an audience full of South Carolina’s finest music educators and stakeholders. This honor is truly a professional “bucket list” item for music educators.

Due to the COVID-19 dilemma facing our state and country the SCMEA executive board made the tough decision to make our Annual conference virtual. Unfortunately, that decision changed the method of performance and honor bestowed to the ensembles for 2021. However, due to the nature of the virtual event the ensembles still had the opportunity to prepare, perform, record, and be showcased across our great state.

While the venue is different, the process was different, the honor of being selected as a featured ensemble for the 2021 SC Music Educator Association’s In Service conference is still an amazing feat for our students.

The Easley High School “First Class” Jazz Ensemble is the first featured performance for the 2021 event.

The Easley First Class Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Mrs. Tori Bevels for the past four years, is the premier jazz ensemble at Easley High School. Under her tenure as director, the ensemble has received consistent Superiors with Distinction at the South Carolina Jazz Performance Assessment and hosted several members of the SCBDA All-State Jazz Ensemble. The ensemble consists of 9th-12th grade students. The 2020-21 school year has presented challenges for programs statewide in a multitude of different ways. The ensemble’s rhythm section is comprised of three members that were selected for the 2021 SCBDA All State Jazz Band: Grantland Rogers on Guitar, Charlotte Bostick on Bass, and Will Byrd on Piano.

“This year has looked very different and presented its own set of challenges; it has pushed us to a new level of using our time efficiently,” said Bevels. “With that in mind, I could not be any prouder of the passion and perseverance our students have shown this year. The 2020-21 school year may look different, but we are still doing everything we can to make music happen in our community!”

Bevels is in her eighth year of teaching and fourth year at Easley High School as Associate Director of Bands. She received her Bachelor of Music Education from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., in 2013 and her Master’s in Music Education from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash., in 2019. She is currently pursuing a degree in Educational School Leadership from Furman University.

During her career concert and jazz ensembles under her direction have received consistent excellent and superior ratings including two featured performances at the South Carolina Music Educator’s Conference. The Easley Marching Band has also received consistent superior ratings during her time at Easley, including an Upper State and first State Championship in 2018.

Bevels and her husband Stephen reside in the Easley area with their cat and dog. They enjoy all the outdoor activities the upstate blue ridge area has to offer.

“We are proud of our students and very proud of the excellence Mrs. Bevels and the students have reached in the areas of Jazz,” said Rick Langdale, Director of Bands for EHS. “Thank you for your continued support of the arts and music education!”