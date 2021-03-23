PICKENS COUNTY – The upcoming National Pill Take Back Day allows Pickens County residents to get rid of unwanted and expired prescription pills – without leaving the comfort of their vehicles.

The spring Pill Take Back Day will be held 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

In Pickens County, pills can be dropped off at AnMed Health Cannon Hospital (123 W.G. Acker Drive, Pickens), Prisma Health Baptist Easley (200 Fleetwood Drive, Easley) and the Clemson Free Clinic (1200 Clemson Boulevard, Clemson).

With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential, according to a release from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Pill Take Back Day gives the community an excellent opportunity to improve the overall health of our county by properly disposing of unwanted or expired prescription medications” said Jessica Gibson, Director of Prevention Services at Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County. “Law enforcement officials are there to take these medicines and dispose of them in a way to where they do not end up in our water system, in our soils or in the hands of someone who could potentially misuse them.”

The last Take Back Day, held in October, saw the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs, the release said.

The April 2020 Take Day was canceled due to the pandemic.

In Pickens County, the October event resulted in the collection of 395 pounds of pills, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. The very first Pill Take Back Day, held in April 2011, collected 46 pounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Over the 10-year history of the event, Take Back Days in Pickens County have collected over 4,500 pounds of prescription pills, according to sheriff’s office data.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the pandemic’s first months.

Take Back partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs, the DEA said. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

“Everyone should take advantage of this day for our community, plus it’s a great time to do some spring cleaning and clear out those medicine cabinets,” Gibson said.

In addition to National Pill Take Back Days, held in April and October, there are several locations in Pickens County that have permanent prescription drug drop boxes. They are the City of Clemson Police Department (1198 Tiger Blvd, Clemson), the Liberty Police Department (147b Kay Holcombe Road, Liberty), the Easley Police Department (220 NW Main Street, Easley) and AnMed Health Cannon (123 WG Acker Drive, Pickens).