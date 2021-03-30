EASLEY — The Sentinel-Progress newspaper received two awards from the 2020 South Carolina Press Association’s annual news contest.

Managing editor Kasie Strickland was awarded first place in Photo Series/Photo Story for her coverage of the Black Lives Matter rallies held in Pickens County.

The series of photographs, shot primarily in downtown Easley and Pickens were published last year following the series of Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

“When you see protests and rallies on TV, they typically occur in bigger cities,” Strickland said. “But in this case, the message was so compelling, it was nationwide — worldwide, really. To see people chanting and marching right here in Easley on the green in front of City Hall … Well, it was extraordinary. It needed to be covered and you know how the old saying goes: ‘A picture is worth a thousand words.’ So I grabbed my camera and started shooting.”

Strickland also placed second in Lifestyle Feature Writing for her story about a missing time capsule at the soon-to-be torn down old Gettys Middle School.

“That was just a fun story,” she said. “A friend of mine was one of the owners of the building and he told me he kept hearing stories that there were time capsules buried on the grounds — but no one knew where they were. Meanwhile, the building had been sold and was slated to be demolished. We sent out a call for help and ended up finding these people who had a map — a 30-something-year-old hand drawn map — of where to find one. It was crazy. But they started digging and sure enough, there it was. It was just a really cool story.”

Originally hired in 2008, Strickland returned to the paper in 2014 and has since won over 20 South Carolina Press Association Awards including first places in Reporting in Depth, Photo Series (twice), Column Writing (twice), Humor Column Writing, and News Feature Writing. She was awarded Best of the Best for Columns in 2016.

Strickland lives in Easley with her husband, John, and their two sons, Ben and Sam.