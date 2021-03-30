PICKENS — Robert Nealy won a special election to fill a vacant Pickens City Council seat after council member Donna Owens resigned earlier this year.

The four-person nonpartisan race was between Ed Leese, Robert Nealy, Allen Brewer, and Jonathan Baker. Nealy won with just over 71 percent of the vote.

Nealy joins Mayor Fletcher Perry and council members Jimmy Davis, Isiah Scipio, Patrick Lark, Lois Porter and Donnie McKinney.

In Clemson, John Fulmer defeated Jim Borick and Greg Rice for the city council seat. Fulmer won with 780 votes — 80 percent of the ballots cast.

