Easley names new Chief of Police

EASLEY — The City of Easley announced Stan Whitten has been selected to lead the Easley Police Department, replacing Interim Chief Lane Byers who has been head of the department since the sudden retirement of Tim Tollison last July.

Whitten served as an MP with the US Army from 1987-1997 before joining the Easley Fire Department for two years, according to a release from the city.

According to court documents, Whitten believes he was discharged from the EFD in January of 2001 after complaining about the City’s failure to pay over-time for “on call” hours. He sued the city, lost, and appealed the court’s decision in 2003. The courts upheld the earlier decision and Whitten left public service to pursue real estate development until he returned in 2007, joining the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitten remained at the GCSO until 2021, having advanced to the rank of sergeant and commander of the Emergency Response Team, according to the city.

“Chief Whitten aims to bring modern, community-orientated policing ideas to the city and utilize a strong, strategic plan that fosters robust department-community partnerships and establish public trust through transparency and communication,” the city’s release said.

Whitten’s hiring announcement came as a surprise as it had not been preceded by public meetings on the city’s hiring process, nor informational updates during City Council meetings. Instead, much like in the case of Tollison’s retirement, the city opted to to make a Facebook post.

Whitten studied criminal justice at Columbus College and received a BS in Human Services at Thomas Edison State University. He finished his MBA at American Public University, according to the release.

Additionally, he in an instructor with the Security and Emergency Response Training Center, a Patrol Initiated Drug Investigations Instructor, assists with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program, is a member of American Legion Post 52, and is on the Board of Directors for the Guardian Ad Litem Program in Pickens County.

