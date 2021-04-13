Old Time Jam and Camping Weekend at Hagood Mill

PICKENS — Hagood Mill will be hosting a weekend long event of Old Time and Bluegrass Jams on Friday April 16.

Plans include evening entertainment at the Heritage Pavilion with Henry Barnes and the Tennessee Hillbuddies from 7:30-9 p.m.

Hailing from Johnson City, Tenn., the Tennessee Hillbuddies consists of fiddler Henry Barnes, Ali Kafka and Conner Vliestra. They will be followed by The Grit Lickers from 9:15 to 10:30. The Grit Lickers are Julie Chiles, Zeb Gambill and Owen Grooms of Pretty Little Goat. The Grit Lickers will host the late night jam on Friday night and folks are encouraged to camp on site. Admission to Friday night is $10 per person and camping is a separate fee,officials said.

On Saturday April 17 the mill will host the Folklife Festival featuring the operation of the historic Hagood Mill, living history demonstrators, an artisan craft market and food concessions.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Johnson Family and Owen Grooms on the historical stage and folks jamming around the site. Joshua Johnson (of Mountain Bridge Band) and Owen Grooms (of Pretty Little Goat Band) will perform together from 10:30-11:30 am. There will be an open stage from 11:30-1:00, where folks can sign up for 15-30 minute slots. The Johnson Family will perform from 1-3 pm and the stage will open up again from 3 p.m. onward. Admission to Saturday’s happenings is $5 per person aged 13 and up. Children 12 and under are free and there is no parking fee.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Event organizers ask atendees to bring thier own chairs, masks and sanitizers. Additionally, the number of people in the buildings at one time will be limited in order to take Covid precautions. Patrons are asked to wear masks when they are indoors. There will be hand sanitizer throughout the site, however staff encourages visitors to bring their own and maintain physical distance from others.

Camping is available on site and costs $10 for primitive camping and $30 for RV camping. These fees are for the whole weekend,they said.

Payment for camping is in addition to Friday and Saturday’s tickets sales, however you can add on camping fees when you check out in our ticket portal.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site is located at 138 Hagood Mill Rd in Pickens, SC. The regular hours of operation are Wednesday to Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. The Mill Mercantile will also be open on Sundays from 1 – 4 pm. To stay up to date on Hagood Mill events text GRITS to 85100 or visit their website at www.hagoodmillhistoricsite.com.