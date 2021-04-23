PICKENS COUNTY — Girl Scouts across South Carolina and PalmettoPride have announced a statewide litter prevention campaign for Earth Day 2021. The four-day campaign will kick off on Earth Day with a press event at the State House led by Lt. Governor Pamela Evette.

The health of the Earth is something Girl Scouts is passionate about.

“I learned to love our earth and take care of our environment as a Girl Scout. We are committed to increasing awareness and taking action to save our planet. Not just over the next four days, but as long as it takes,” said Girl Scouts of South Carolina–Mountains to Midlands CEO Lora Tucker.

The Girl Scouts will engage in a series of events including virtual readings, litter pickups and tarp giveaways. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 22 – Kickoff at the State House and virtual readings of PalmettoPride’s children’s books

Friday, April 23 – Virtual litter lessons

Saturday, April 24 – Litter pickups across the state

Sunday, April 25 – Litter pickups and tarp giveaways for Unsecured Loads Education

Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low was famous for encouraging girls to champion causes in which they believe strongly, not the least of which was—and continues to be—a love of nature and advocacy for environmental conservation.

“We continue that passion for the environment and our planet. The next few days we will educate, inspire, and take action for the earth.” Said Diane Flanagan, CEO Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina.

Girl Scouts can participate in their local communities by signing up through their council.

“Having the Girl Scouts take on litter prevention is noteworthy, impacting not only the Girl Scouts but their communities as well,” said Sarah Lyles, Executive Director of PalmettoPride. “The difficulty is not in reaching citizens; it is engaging them to act. Mobilizing all these future leaders is a big deal.”

Litter has negative consequences beyond aesthetics and is largely preventable. The potential reach of this awareness campaign is to encourage students of all ages to be active in litter prevention and teach them how they can be part of the solution.

For more information on the Girl Scouts and PalmettoPride Earth Day 2021 statewide litter prevention campaign, email info@palmettopride.org or customercare@gssc-mm.org