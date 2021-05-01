Clemson 8 rallies on

Col. Ben Skardon, 103, walks a mile with a group of his neighbors and members of Ben’s Brigade in Littlejohn Coliseum for the Clemson 8 Challenge. Courtesy photo Col. Ben Skardon (right), 103, walks with Clemson University President Jim Clements, his wife Beth and their grandson Cannon around the Scroll of Honor for the Clemson 8 Challenge. Courtesy photo All eight Clemson men survived the march, but five of them died during the ensuing incarceration: Army Capt. William (Bill) R. English ’37, Columbia

Army Capt. Henry D. Leitner ’37, Greenwood

Army 1st Lt. Otis F. Morgan ’38, Laurens

Army Lt. Martin Crook, Jr. ’39, Spartanburg

Army Air Force Capt. Francis H. Scarborough ’39, Bishopville The three who survived against all odds were: Army Capt. Albert M. George ’36, Aiken

Army Col. Beverly (Ben) N. Skardon ’38, Walterboro

Army Capt. Marion (Manny) R. Lawton ’40, Garnett

PICKENS COUNTY — Organizers say the inaugural Clemson 8 Challenge, the virtual remembrance march in honor of the eight Clemson alumni who survived the Bataan Death March in World War II, was a great success.

On April 9, 1942, eight Clemson alumni from the state of South Carolina became prisoners of war with tens of thousands of their brothers-in-arms when American troops fighting in the Philippines were ordered to surrender to the Japanese. They were marched north some 70 miles by their captors in what would become known as the Bataan Death March, one of the most notorious war crimes in history.

Already weak and starving from months of intense fighting and illness, the POWs were herded with other sick, wounded and starving soldiers through the searing heat of the Philippine jungles. Thousands died. Those who survived the march then had to survive for years in inhumane Japanese prisoner-of-war camps and the sinking by our own Navy of unmarked prison ships trying to steal the POWs away to the mainland toward the end of the war. It is impossible to know the exact number, but it is estimated at least 57 percent of the captured Americans did not survive the war – more than 11,500 souls — which is considered a very conservative number by most experts.

Participants signed up to walk, hike, run, or bike a marathon, half-marathon, or an 8-mile commemorative march at the pace of their choosing over eight days.

A team of students, alumni, and friends created the event largely for 1938 Clemson alum and Bataan Death March survivor Col. Ben Skardon, 103, who walked in the annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico twelve times before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down. The Clemson 8 Challenge was created so that Skardon’s mission — to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country in one of the most brutal wartime events in history — will carry on.

Skardon was the first one to sign up for the Clemson 8 Challenge and walked eight miles over the course of six days.

Joining Skardon either in person or remotely were:

1,087 individuals from 34 states, Germany, London, Guam and one Marine stationed in Bahrain.

140 JROTC cadets representing 19 high schools from Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

45 college ROTC cadets who “ruck marched” with 35-pound backpacks.

The event raised more than $22,000. All of the proceeds will benefit the Clemson University ROTC Department to fund scholarships and send a group of cadets to compete in the 2022 Bataan Death March Memorial Race.

Organizers hope to make the Clemson 8 Challenge an annual event.

