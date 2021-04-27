PICKENS COUNTY — The Tri-County Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) lauded four Upstate women for their achievements in professional fields.

Darion Brooks was named BPW Young Careerist of the Year.

The Young Careerist Program encourages recruitment of young women in BPW membership, promotes activities that involve the participation of young people and publicly recognizes the achievements and efforts of young women in the workplace. The competition includes collecting their biographical data on the form obtained yearly from BPWSC Chair, hold a speak-off giving a four minute talk on issues relating to young working women while representing Tri-County BPW at the BPWSC Conference in Greenwood, S.C.

Brooks is a licensed cosmetology instructor for Upstate College of Cosmetology, plus a mother and wife. She’s very involved in her church and does a lot of community activities and outreach. Darion is involved with food pantry, childcare, and youth groups. She would like to have continuing education classes in the future and be over the administration in the school where she works.

Debbie Cromer and Ashley Johnson both received Tri-County Business and Professional Women’s Club Woman of Accomplishment Award. They were awarded at a banquet in Easley and the BPW State Conference in Greenwood.

Congratulations to both of the young ladies for receiving this coveted award, officials said.

Tri-County BPW Career Woman of the Year Award Presented to Laura Campbell.

The purpose of the South Carolina Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. Career Woman of the Year Program is to honor and recognize a woman who has achieved outstanding success in her own career and has made significant contributions to civic, humanitarian and religious activities.

Campbell attended University of Florida and received a Bachelor of Science Degree with Major Field of Study in Journalism. She is a former journalist now passionately pursuing her second career in the field of fitness. She is a driven Personal Trainer and Fitness Nutrition Specialist, a Precision Nutrition Certified Coach who serves as the Director of Health and Fitness at Anytime Fitness in Easley and Greenville. She created and built from the ground up a personal training and nutrition program that has helped countless people to find a healthier place in their lives. She manages and mentor’s other trainers to help them teach their clients to become successful.

Laura travels to Mexico and the Caribbean to teach fitness classes through Fitness Pro, helping people to stay active while they are on vacation.

She said that she would like to see her blog, Simply Fit and Fab, grow and wants to increase the amount of virtual coaching,

She appears on Channel 4 and Channel 7 news with tips on nutrition and exercise. She has been featured in Anderson Magazine and freelanced for many publications. She wrote garden columns after she became a Master Gardner.

She has served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce and is very active in her church and community. She is a charter member of Marathon Community Church and helped the church grow in membership to become one of the larger churches in the Upstate. She and her sons have been regular volunteers for Country Santa for many years encouraging others to help give families in need a blessed Christmas.

When she isn’t helping others to improve their fitness she enjoys hiking as well as boating with her husband and camping with her two sons.