You just have to care.

PICKENS COUNTY — On the afternoon of Dec. 10, Pickens County received an email from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) inviting our County to be part of a process known as Crisis Intercept Mapping for Suicide Prevention among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF).

Pickens County was selected as one of 10 sites from across the country to participate in SAMHSA’s SMVF TA Center’s Crisis Intercept Mapping project this spring and is the first county in South Carolina to be chosen.

This program requires a team lead to serve as the primary point of contact throughout this process and ensure a strong collaboration among state and community partners. In a mid-January discussion between Administrator Ken Roper and the SC Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs, Major General William Grimsley, an unlikely name came up to serve as the team lead: mine.

I do not have a military background, and I do not have a medical background. I’m simply a person who cares.

Armed with a determination to make up for any lack of knowledge of the military and medical realms with my strong work ethic, I took on the role. Being offered the opportunity to recruit a team, coordinate their involvement with a federal agency, represent Pickens County among the larger cohort of selected sites from across the country, and make progress toward alleviating a real problem is a true honor.

According to the CDC, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death statewide. It is the third leading cause of death for ages 10-24, second leading cause of death for ages 25-34, and fourth leading cause of death for ages 35-44. The military suicide rate is higher than the non-military suicide rate. The issue of suicide prevention is of high importance for Pickens County in particular. According to the latest data from SCDHEC, Pickens County has the highest combined five-year suicide death rate per 100,000 population in the state.

This unfortunate distinction is something we want to change, and we are hopeful that this program will be a great tool to help prevent suicides among our SMVFs.

The Crisis Intercept Mapping process for SMVF Suicide Prevention will help our community identify the resources, gaps, and opportunities in our crisis care system and strengthen the delivery of evidence-based suicide prevention policies and practices during the time period surrounding an episode of acute care when the risk of suicide is higher.

Within a community crisis system, there are four key “intercept points” that provide opportunities for diverting at-risk SMVF to appropriate and effective prevention and support services: First Contact, Acute Care, Care Transitions, and Ongoing Treatment and Recovery Support.

Since most military veterans do not receive health care through the VA system and instead seek care in community care settings, and many community providers do not consider themselves culturally competent about military and veteran populations, cooperation among varied partners is key. This program seeks to strengthen the partnerships among military and civilian stakeholders for optimal crisis care coordination between various services.

There are many factors involved when a person dies by suicide. Data acquired from the South Carolina Violent Death Reporting System for 2003-2018 shows that in Pickens County a physical health problem was identified as the circumstance for 40.8% of the suicides among our military population, while a physical health problem was identified as the circumstance in 20.2% on our non-military population. A mental health problem was identified as the circumstance in 34.7% of military suicides and in 38.9% of non-military suicides.

Other circumstances identified include depressed mood, alcohol problem, intimate relationship issues, history of or current recipient of behavioral health treatment, non-alcohol-related substance abuse, civil legal problem, or other crisis. In order to prevent suicides, it is also important to consider the means by which a person died by suicide. Military suicide deaths occurred by firearm in 67.4% of cases, by poisoning in 16.3%, and by hanging in 10.2%, compared to non-military suicide deaths by firearm in 51.6% of cases, by poisoning in 25.4%, and by hanging in 17.1%.

Also, 28.6% of suicides with known military status disclosed intent within 30 days prior to injury. Knowing the warning signs and taking them seriously is important. Experts in the field of mental health recommend asking directly about suicide when you notice concerning behavior.

Studies show raising the question itself does not increase suicides or suicidal thoughts. Implementing the elements of effective suicide prevention: screening, safety planning, lethal means safety, and supportive contacts, at each of the key intercept points is vital to making a difference and saving lives.

The Pickens County team consists of members in leadership at the local, regional, and state level and both military and civilian participants. Individuals on the team represent Prisma Health Baptist Easley, AnMed Health Cannon Hospital, Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Mental Health Clinic, Pickens County Behavioral Health, Samaritan’s Health Clinic, Pickens County Sheriff Office, Pickens County Emergency Services, Pickens County Veterans Affairs, American Legion Post 11, Upstate Warrior Solutions, Mental Health of America Greenville County, Clemson University, Easley First Baptist Church, National Alliance on Mental Illness, SC National Guard, South Carolina Department of Mental Health, and South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The South Carolina Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide among SMVF is also supportive of this initiative, and several individuals serve on both teams, including the Governor’s Challenge Team Lead, Jennifer Butler, who is also the Program Director for the SCDMH Office of Suicide Prevention.

The Pickens County Council passed Resolution #2020-12 in support of suicide prevention among SMVF in September 2020 and is supportive of this process, with our County Council Chairman Chris Bowers serving on the team in a dual capacity since he is also a leader in the medical field. We are honored to have VA Secretary Grimsley, the first voice of encouragement for our County’s involvement in the program, serving on our team.

This passionate and enthusiastic team of individuals is looking forward to reviewing the completed Crisis Intercept Map next month and collaboratively implementing our plan moving forward.

While the Crisis Intercept Map is focused on SMVF, I am hopeful the progress made through this initiative will make our County even more prepared to address the need for suicide prevention for all of our citizens.

My very involvement in the SMVF CIM for suicide prevention is a testament to the fact that everyone can be part of the solution to the problem of suicide. I’m just a person who cares, and lots of caring people are needed to bridge these gaps and reach the people who are hurting or lonely. I invite you to access the resources available online from the SCDMH Office of Suicide Prevention, SAMHSA, NAMI, or other trusted sources to educate yourself so that you can also be an advocate for suicide prevention.

Everyone has a role to play in preventing suicides. You don’t have to be an expert.

You just have to care.

Jessica Varney is the executive assistant to the administrator, Pickens County. Reach her at jessicav@co.pickens.sc.us.