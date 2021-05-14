2020 Adopt A Highway results

SOUTH CAROLINA — PalmettoPride has announced the results of the Adopt-A-Highway volunteer litter pickup program for the year 2020. In spite of Covid-19 interruptions, more than 13,000 volunteers pulled together and removed nearly 800,000 pounds of trash from state highways. The full results are as follows:

790,120.5 pounds of trash picked up

3,359.7 of miles covered

1,233 groups

13,709 volunteers

110 new groups

The results indicated a drop of about 25% in pounds picked up and 20% fewer volunteers. 2020 presented many challenges in regards to litter prevention and pickup with many large-scale volunteer events and routine maintenance collection services suspended for health and safety reasons.

“By end of summer when we were more informed about Covid-19 health and safety protocols, we encouraged folks to get out and pick up litter as a way to enjoy the outdoors,” said Sarah Lyles, Executive Director for PalmettoPride. “These volunteers provide a tremendous service to the state, and we want to make sure they know how appreciated they are.”

Adopt-A-Highway is a volunteer litter pickup program coordinated by PalmettoPride and the SC Department of Transportation. Adopt-A-Highway participants agree to clean up a section of state highway four times a year. Each cleanup results in a value of approximately $1,047,500 in service.

For more information, contact PalmettoPride, at 877-725-7733 or www.palmettopride.org.