EASLEY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Mother’s Day.

According to reports from the South Carolina State Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened near Turner Hill Road on SC 123 in Easley.

Officials said the crash involved four vehicles — two cars and two motorcycles — a Nissan sedan, a Suzuki motorcycle, a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Toyota minivan.

Reports state the driver of the Nissan sedan failed to yield when turning left at the intersection and both of the motorcycles ran into the sedan. This collision caused the sedan to hit the minivan, which was stopped at the red light.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified one of the motorcycle drivers as 37-year-old Maurice Washington. Reports state Washington was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

According to SCHP, the occupants in the Nissan sedan as well as the Toyota minivan were not injured as a result of the crash.

Troopers said the second motorcycle driver was transported by EMS to an area hospital but details on their condition have not been released.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.