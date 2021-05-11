PICKENS COUNTY — On May 10, Pickens County Shelter of Hope hosted a ribbon cutting celebrating the organization’s one year anniversary.

According to the shelter’s website, Pickens County Shelter of Hope is a project under Tracy and Sunshine Gantt Ministries.

“Pastor Tracy and First Lady Sunshine Gantt are the founders of Tracy & Sunshine Gantt Ministries,” the website reads. “With this ministry, they conduct many outreach activities, such as feeding and clothing the homeless or poverty-stricken. However, there is one major issue they have been fighting for several years to make happen; the issue is a need for an emergency homeless shelter for Pickens County, S.C.”

In January of 2018, there was a meeting of concerned citizens from Pickens County. Out of this meeting, a team of 15 people from Pickens County was formed, along with collaboration from the community, to make the homeless shelter happen. God connected the dots and the Pickens County Shelter Of Hope was organized, they said.

Visit their website, www.pcshelterofhope.wixsite.com, for more information on donations needed and volunteer opportunities.