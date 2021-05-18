PICKENS — OH MY GOODNESS what a gorgeous day! Our Diamond Day celebration was a tremendous success!

We want to thank all of our friends, relatives and visiting teams from Easley and Westminster who came to enjoy the day with us and supported this event.

During the noon festivities, our 10th Annual PYAC Town Creek Speedy Ball Race was run. Six hundred and six colorful plastic balls raced down Town Creek in just under 12 minutes. We are immeasurably grateful to all the folks who sold and helped us with this fundraiser.

The Rec. Dept. was proud to award three sellers who went above and beyond. These participants were first place – Ethan Mumma; second place – Collin Riddle and third place – Cason Clark. I need to give special kudos to Ethan Mumma and his support team. He has been our top seller for two years. This year they sold a whopping total of 270 tickets!

Winners of the Speedy Ball Race were as follows: First place and winner of the $100 cash prize was Ball #326, purchased by Karen Hickey; second place and winner of a Academy Sports and Outdoors gift card, was Ball #382, purchased by JC Cribbs; and third place and winner of a $50 Walmart gift card was Ball #587, purchased by Noah Madden. We would like to thank Academy Sports and Outdoors, Walmart and Ingles for their generous donations. Thank you players, parents and racers!

It would be almost impossible to recognize all the volunteers who contributed to make Diamond Day a success, but we do want to gratefully acknowledge the following friends: Concession Workers Christan Hayes, Lisa, Josh and Amrie’lee Burgess, Chloe Ramey, Kayleigh Morgan, Kayla and Colt McJunkin, Aiden Madden, Abby Woods and Bre Sowell (Bre chose to volunteer on her “Sweet 16 Birthday,” talk about adulting!); Race Ticket helpers Calie Covey, Kaycee Couch and Kayla McJunkin; Speedy Ball dropper Scott Howard; Speedy Ball netters Levi Woods, Bryson Searcy, Collin Lyday, Ryan Ramey, Dalton and Wyatt Carlson and Noah Madden; and a shout-out to all those who stayed to clean-up!

A special thanks to Jamie Gravely and Heidi Covey who wore many hats during the day! Thanks again guys and please forgive any oversights! Don’t forget that we are currently registering for Football and Cheerleading through Wednesday, June 2. We will be happy to mail brochures/registration forms to you.

Please feel free to call with any questions.

Until next time…

Reach Cheri Anthony at anthonypyac@aol.com.