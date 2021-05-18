Free pizza, anyone?

EASLEY — Rapid Fired Pizza recently announced the grand opening date for its Easley location at 6099 B Calhoun Memorial Parkway on Monday, May 24.

To celebrate the occasion, the restaurant is giving away one free handcrafted, made-to-order pizza per person on Monday, May 24 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. or while supplies last. Social distancing protocols will be in place, store officials said.

Rapid Fire Pizza offers “amazingly good, amazingly fast” handcrafted pizzas, individually sized, made-to-order, and cooked in 180 seconds or less. Guests can choose from eight sauces, eight cheeses, over 35 toppings, and 14 dipping sauces to create their perfect pizza, or choose from a selection of artisan and limited-edition pizzas. The menu also features an array of fresh handcrafted and custom salads made-to-order. Breadsticks, desserts, and an impressive selection of local and craft beer and wine are also available.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant includes indoor seating for 52 and outdoor patio seating for 26. Rapid Fired Pizza is open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

“We are thrilled to officially open Rapid Fired Pizza in the vibrant city of Easley,” said Michael Kern, developer for Rapid Fired Pizza and co-owner of the Spartanburg and Greenville stores. “With this convenient location, we anticipate this restaurant to be filled with happy locals and travelers alike.”

This is the company’s third restaurant in South Carolina, with another restaurant in Anderson coming Fall 2021.