EASLEY — Did you know that Easley has a Community Theatre … and you can be a part of it? Foothills Playhouse has been entertaining audiences in Easley since 1981. Now, in their 40th Anniversary Season, the Playhouse is still producing high quality, family-friendly, live theatrical productions.

Located in the Historic West End Hall (the old West End Elementary School), Foothills Playhouse has produced over 230 productions since their inception. The theatre is a non-profit organization and relies on the financial support of community businesses and patrons to operate. Derick A. Pindroh was brought on as the Executive Artistic Director for the Playhouse in May of 2019.

“I am so excited about this theatre and the opportunity we have to provide family-friendly entertainment to our community,” Pindroh said. “FHP is a true ‘community theatre’ in every sense of the term. Our goal is to enhance the theatre’s presence in the community — and to enhance the community’s presence in the theatre.”,

The theatre holds open auditions for all of their Main Stage shows (5-6 a year) and encourages anyone who has ever wanted to be on stage to come audition. FHP also utilizes volunteer help in all aspects of theatre production. From set-building to costuming, and from ushering to lights and sound, the theatre is always looking for energetic people to come and be a part of the Foothills Family, officials said.

Any local businesses or individuals that would like to sponsor a show may email the theatre office at office@foothillsplayhouse.org.

Tickets for shows are $12 for Adults, and $10 for Students (17-), Senior Adults (65+), Active Military and First Responders. They are available on the theatre website, www.foothillsplayhouse.org/tickets.

Shows normally run for two weekends (with some larger shows running for three weekends). Show times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

For additional information, call the theatre at 864-855-1817, or email office@foothillsplayhouse.org.