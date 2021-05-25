LIBERTY — Doris Ann Galbreath Dills, 73, of Sanders Road, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her residence.

Born in Liberty, she was the wife of John Henry Dills and a daughter of the late James Bruce and Ella Wease Black Galbreath. Mrs. Dills enjoyed the outdoors, flower gardening and going to the lake. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was retired from Alice Mfg. and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 23 years is her daughter Susan Lewis (Jack), of Pickens; a stepson, Chris Dills (Sandy) of Travelers Rest; a sister, Jeanette Wood, of Easley: a brothers, Dan Galbreath of Liberty; two grandchildren, Chris Hooper (Leandra) and Cody Hooper (Ann) both of Pickens; and two great-grandchildren, Lyla and Emmy Hooper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Galbreath.

The family was at the home where they received friends on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

