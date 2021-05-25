EASLEY — Marlboro Development Team, Inc. recently announced the completion of a new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for KP Components, Inc.

According to the company website, KP Components is an affiliate of Denmark-based KP Components Group A/S. They specialize in precision automated CNC machining of complex parts for a variety of industries.

Company officials said the Easley operation has grown since they located their first U.S. based facility in 2011 in Pickens County. Continued growth over the last decade led to the selection of MDT to develop a new world class manufacturing facility.

Completed in January 2021 and located on an 8-acre site on Sheriff Mill Road in Easley, the new facility will house production, distribution, and offices. The building features 28’ clear height, fully conditioned production and warehouse space, heavy power and employee parking, as well as significant expansion capabilities, officials said.

“MDT is a valued partner to KP Components, and it has been a pleasure to work with them throughout this process and we are thrilled with the finished product,” said KP Components General Manager, Sean Connolly. “This new facility not only affords KP a location to better serve our existing clients but also provides us with the needed capacity to court new business and create additional jobs for the citizens of this community. KP would like to thank the assistance we have gotten from Danfoss Power Solutions, Pickens County, the City of Easley, Alliance Pickens, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and our utility partners as we navigated through this growth strategy.”

“At MDT, we take tremendous pride in working with manufacturers to facilitate the creation of wellpaying and highly skilled jobs in the communities in which they serve,” said Brian Nash, Senior Vice President of MDT. “KP Components is a great example of an international manufacturer continuing to invest in South Carolina, and MDT is excited about this new partnership and we look forward to facilitating their continued growth.”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.