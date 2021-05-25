PICKENS — Utility cooperatives Blue Ridge Electric Co-op (BREC) and West Carolina Rural Telephone Cooperative (WCTEL) announced they have partnered to create Upcountry Fiber, an internet service provider that will bring fiber optic, high-speed broadband internet access to households and businesses in BREC’s service area to help bridge the “digital divide” — where little to no access exists.

With more than 1,800 square miles to cover, the $150 million expansion will be broken into multiple projects, forecasting an approximate five-year rollout in in both rural and suburban areas of Pickens, Oconee, Anderson, Northern Greenville and Northern Spartanburg counties.

Approximately 250,000 people will benefit from this new service from their homes, places of business or schools, company officials said.

One of the first pilot projects was completed in February 2021 in Oconee County’s Stillwater neighborhood. Eighty-five of the 130 homes participated in the pilot, which allowed Upcountry Fiber to test and refine the service. Upcountry Fiber plans to continue to build out in parts of Seneca and Central and will work its way outward through the end of 2021, they said.

Together, the cooperatives will share costs and responsibilities of the rollout, maintenance and service for Upcountry Fiber. BREC will use its existing utility poles and infrastructure to build the network, while WCTEL will be responsible for connecting fiber from the poles directly to each customer’s location, as well as for the equipment inside households and businesses. Upcountry Fiber will bill for these services independently.

“This partnership creates a game-changing opportunity for Blue Ridge Electric members,” said Jeff Wilson, chief executive officer, WCTEL. “Fiber optic broadband is the fastest, most reliable network available anywhere, and we are proud to be able to offer it to so many who currently have no access to it.”

“The digital divide is a community-wide problem that both WCTEL and Blue Ridge are solving together,” said Jim Lovinggood, chief executive officer, BREC. “Without access to high-speed, reliable internet, communities are losing ground. With it, the Upstate’s rural communities have a better chance to become stronger by having a more attractive economic development story, easier access to information for students to learn, educators to teach, and for our neighbors to be better able to apply for jobs, have better access to healthcare by being able to virtually meet with their doctors, if needed. The entertainment options now available are a bonus.”

For more information and to register your interest in receiving Upcountry Fiber high-speed internet service to your home or business, go to www.UpcountryFiber.com.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.