PICKENS COUNTY — The Fort Prince George Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gathered May 12 at the Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library to honor students from area schools for their exemplary work and character.

The students honored are selected by the various schools. Each student had a staff member explain why the student was selected for the award presented.

The first awards given during the program are for exceptional work in American History at the 8th grade level. Those students honored are Sebastian Bolognone from Dacusville Middle School, Lexi Greer from R.H. Gettys Middle School, Ben Gilstrap from Liberty Middle School, and Kylie Thornall from Pickens Middle School. Education is a key DAR tenet and DAR Daughters work to encourage the study of our nation’s history and knowledge of the U.S. Constitution by middle and high school students.

For almost 90 years, the Daughters of the American Revolution have recognized outstanding high school seniors. The 2021 DAR Good Citizen Awards are presented to High School seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. To be a student recognized by the teachers is quite an honor! Those students honored are Mary Elizabeth Wood from Easley High School, Luke Proctor from Liberty High school, and Carolina Mayer from Pickens High School. These students are presented with a round lapel pin, a certificate, a wallet card and an Amazon gift card.

The final awards are those presented to JROTC (Jr Reserve Officer Training Corps) Cadets from the local high schools. The cadets being recognized are Princess Lopez from Liberty High School, Courtney De La Paz from Pickens High School, and Anna Carpenter from Wren High School. JROTC Medals are awarded to student JROTC cadets of outstanding ability and achievement.

If you want more information on the educatonal service projects, please contact the DAR Fort Prince George Chapter at FPGChapterDAR@gmail.com.