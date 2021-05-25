UPSTATE — The Alzheimer’s Association will hold its 13th annual “A Ride to Remember” cycling event this summer to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. After going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this 3-day group ride is returning to South Carolina roads on July 9-11, 2021.

375 cyclists are already registered to take on this year’s A Ride to Remember, presented by RYOBI. Participants in the group ride will pedal 252 miles from Simpsonville to Charleston, with stops in Newberry and Orangeburg. Cyclists who prefer to ride 252 miles on their own throughout the month of July may still participate through the event’s month-long virtual challenge, July 1-31, 2021.

“We are excited to move forward with A Ride to Remember, providing options for riders to join us in-person or to participate wherever they are,” said Cindy Alewine, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter. “We continue to monitor state and local public health guidelines as we plan, and we are committed to prioritizing rider health and safety throughout this event.”

Registration for A Ride to Remember is open at www.aridetoremember.org. The fee to join the 3-day group ride is $100, with a $750 fundraising minimum per rider. There is no fee or fundraising minimum to participate in the virtual challenge

While the 3-day group ride is designed specifically for road cyclists, the event’s virtual challenge is open to casual bike riders, mountain bikers and spin enthusiasts. Virtual participants are asked to log 252 miles of safe and solo riding on their own throughout the month of July, while raising at least $252 for the Alzheimer’s Association. Miles can be logged on the road, on the trail, or even indoors in the air conditioning.

A Ride to Remember 2021 has already raised over half of its $600,000 goal. Funds raised provide local education and support services, as well as fund innovative research grants through the Alzheimer’s Association. The community may donate to support the cause at www.aridetoremember.org.

“In uncertain times like these, we are grateful to the cyclists, sponsors and volunteers who make A Ride to Remember so special,” said Alewine. “Alzheimer’s disease is not slowing down, and neither will we.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. In South Carolina, 95,000 people have Alzheimer’s, and an estimated 199,000 family members and friends provide unpaid care to assist them. To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association or get support for facing any type of dementia, visit alz.org/sc or call the Association’s 24-Hour Helpline at 800-272-3900.