Local DAR members recognize WWII veterans

PICKENS COUNTY — The Fort Prince George Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) continue to recognize World War II veterans. Carolyn Nations, Regent recently had the privilege of presenting three veterans with DAR Certificates in recognition of their service. This project is part of her chapter’s project of honoring the Greatest Generation’s veterans.

Joe Jones, 98, grew up on a farm in Dacusville prior to going to Clemson University. He was a Clemson Cadet who served in the U.S. Army in France and other regions in the European theater during World War II. As a civilian, he worked for Clemson as a County Extension Agent. He is still very active and enjoys playing golf. He and Joe Cocke (another World War II veteran the Chapter has honored) go to church together and that is how Nations got his name. Nations said when she got there, he had been cooking supper and had made potato salad for the very first time. He said he is pretty good at making pies, cornbread, and other dishes but he had never made potato salad.

J.W. Smith served with two of his brothers. He served on a destroyer and was headed for Japan when they got word of the surrender. He told Nations about his mother and father and how hard it was for them to have all their boys serving at one time. He is joined in this picture with his daughter, and son-in-law, and his son and daughter-in-law.

Sidney Whitlock, 93, served in Germany during World War II in the 610th QM Grave Company as a searcher under the 164th TC Truck Battalion of the American Grave Registration Command. Stationed at Cochem (Rhineland). Duties of the battalion included the location of graves, respectful exhumation and identity of fallen soldiers, and transfer of the remains to the central morgue for delivery back to the United States.

Sidney reflected on his decision to join the Army, “When I told my father that I was enlisting in the army, he was not happy. He said he needed me to stay home in Six Mile and work the land on our fame, but I told him the Army needed me more. I was very willing and proud to serve my country during that time.”

The Chapter will be inviting all the World War II Veterans to be special guests at their Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremonies in Central and Clemson this Dec. 18. Nations said she feels that there are more World War II veterans in Pickens County whose service should be honored. If you know of any World War II veterans or want more information on the veteran service projects, please contact the DAR Fort Prince George Chapter at FPGChapterDAR@gmail.com.