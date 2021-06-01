PICKENS COUNTY — On May 7, Southern Wesleyan University held graduation exercises in the Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center in Central. Two ceremonies were held in order to honor social distancing practices. Both ceremonies were live streamed on the Southern Wesleyan University YouTube Channel for friends and family who wanted to join the celebration from afar.

The graduation speaker, LaCheryl Smith holds a B.S. in Early Childhood and Elementary Education, a M.Ed. from SWU, and a post graduate Education Specialist Degree from Arkansas State University. She became Principal of the Legacy Early College High School in 2018, producing the highest high school graduation rate in Greenville County Schools the following year.

“[Ms. Smith] is an inspiration to everyone she meets, and as an alumnus, her example of how to live a life of purpose and faith will equally inspire each graduate…This will be a commencement address our students will never forget,” said Todd Voss, SWU President.

Both the University Brass Ensemble and University Singers provided special music for the ceremony. Reverend Ken Dill led class devotions and the Litany of Servanthood. April White Pugh, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, presented the graduates and Voss conferred the degrees of the 163 graduates.

In Pickens County, those graduates included:

Central

Lydia Andrew,Bachelor of Arts in Religion; Colby Callaway, Bachelor of Arts in Religion; Callie Durham, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Allycia Griebno, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Haley Martin, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Taylor Matthews, Bachelor of Science in Human Services; Amy Pfefferkorn, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jesse Springer, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science; Janice Stephens, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; David Wagner, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems, Hannah Wiggins, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Clemson

Jennifer Dean, Master of Education in Administration and Supervision; Benjamin Wyant, Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication.

Easley

Brandi Aiken, Master of Education in Administration and Supervision; Laura Bradshaw, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Isaac Clary, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Stacie Mazell, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jesse Moore, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Josephine Smith, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Pre-Medicine/Dentistry; Wesley Tolleson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Karina Vega Monrroy, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Thomas Vollmar, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Liberty

William Horton, Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Mahmad Noah, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Samantha Phelps, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Sharika Welborn, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Norris

Josiah Roper, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science, Chemistry.

Pickens

Grace Farrow, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Rachel Hester, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics; Leighanne Howard, Bachelor of Science in Special Education; Michael Mavis, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Alicia McFalls, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Miriam Ross, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Aradaryn Singleton, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Six Mile

Alexander Birch, Bachelor of Music in Church Music; Pamela Holladay, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; David Rosenberger, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Brady Seavey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

