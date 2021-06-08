PICKENS COUNTY — Angela Watson, Director of Health Services for the School District of Pickens County, has earned the Dee Dee Chewning School Nurse Administrator Award award for outstanding administrative leadership by South Carolina DHEC and the State Department of Education.

District officials said Watson is a strong leader with integrity, courage, initiative, energy, optimism, determination, and the ability to handle stress and lead others through uncharted waters.

A strong supporter of school nurses, Mrs. Watson was vital in developing procedures and practices that enabled students to return to face-toface instruction during the pandemic. She assisted with the development of the Daily Briefing Team, which met (virtually) each afternoon to discuss daily updates regarding COVID for each district site, they said.

“Through excellent leadership, Angela Watson built trust within the schools during COVID with her teamwork and perseverance,” said Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent. “Schools felt confident in our ability to reopen and remain open due to her leadership in health practices. She is a tremendous asset to the school district. We appreciate her hard work and dedication!”

The Dee Dee Chewning School Nurse Administrator Award is presented annually by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Department of Education to publicly recognize a registered nurse functioning in a school nurse administrator/supervisor role who excels at administering and coordinating quality school nursing and school health programs.