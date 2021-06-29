EASLEY — Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands recently announced Rachel Balts, of Easley, has earned the Gold Award.

Officials said Balts wanted to show her love and passion for the German language and created a website which acts as a search engine for German language learning websites and acts. “Golden German” provides the most helpful online article for each topic, they said.

According to Girl Scouts of America (GSA), the Gold Award is earned by high school Girl Scouts who work to address an issue they’re passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change.

“Whether it’s on a local, national, or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges,” organization leaders said.

Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better, they change it for good. Gold Award Girl Scouts develop a plan based on community needs and work 80 hours or more to implement a self-sustaining solution.

Girl Scouts are over 2.5 million strong. In fact, according to GSA, more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults are involved. The organization began more than 100 years ago with founder Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low.

On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Ga., Low organized the first Girl Scout troop. Every year since, the Scouts have honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

In the upstate and midlands of South Carolina, Girl Scouts are served by Girl Scouts of South Carolina Mountains to Midlands.

For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, call 1-800-849-GIRL or visit gssc-mm.org.