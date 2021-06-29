CENTRAL — In March 2021, InterVarsity Press published Positive Psychology in Christian Perspective: Foundations, Concepts, and Applications written by SWU Associate Professor of Psychology, Charles Hackney.

While this book’s intended audience is the graduate or upper-level graduate student, glowing reviews have expanded the audience to anyone desiring a Christian understanding of positive psychology, school officials said.

“The book’s description defines ‘positive psychology’ as the sector of psychology that attends to what philosophers call ‘the good life.’ It is about fostering strength and living well — about how to do a good job at being human. Some of that will involve cheerful emotions, and some of it will not. There are vital roles to be played by archetypal challenges such as those involving self-control, guilt, and grit, and even the terror of death enters into positive psychology’s vision of human flourishing,” wrote InterVarsity Press.

Hackney’s work mirrors SWU’s goal of infusing Christian ethics and values into engagement with current research, they said.

“Dr. Hackney’s scholarship is outstanding and I look forward to exploring the ways in which his deep understanding of positive psychology can enhance SWU’s undergraduate majors in psychology and human services, as well as the new MS in counseling psychology program,” said Steven Hayduk, Chair of the Social Sciences Division.